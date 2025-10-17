Chelan and Manson Public Libraries are under new leadership.

Background: Retirements at Chelan & Manson

NCW Libraries announced Vivian Edwards is the new Branch Librarian for the Chelan and Manson libraries. Edwards joined NCW Libraries in July in a newly created position overseeing the two branches. The new structure follows the retirements of Manson Librarian Cindy Simmons, who served for 30 years, and Chelan Librarian Diedre Beltran, who retired last summer.

Vivian Edwards: Education & Experience

Edwards holds a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Western Washington University and a Master of Library and Information Science from the University of Washington's Information School.

“I was inspired to pursue a career in public libraries after working for an organization that supported youth experiencing housing insecurity,” Edwards said. “I loved working directly with the public – building relationships and connecting people with the resources they needed. With my love of reading, librarianship felt like a natural next step."

Vision for Community & Renovations

Edwards worked with both the Pierce County Library and King County Library systems before her appointment as Branch Librarian for Chelan and Manson.

“I’m most looking forward to getting to know the unique personalities of Manson and Chelan as well as building lasting relationships with library patrons,” she said. “It’s an honor to follow two librarians who made such a lasting impact and to help continue the tradition of community connection.”

The Manson Library recently completed an interior renovation and reopened in early September. The Chelan Library is preparing for its own renovation later in October.