Entries are welcome for NCW Libraries for the 14th annual High School Writers Competition.

NCW Libraries partners with Write On The River to present writing from 9-12th graders within the NCW Libraries service area, which includes Chelan, Douglas Okanogan, Grant, and Ferry counties.

Winners receive a total of $200 in cash prizes to three separate writers in original short fiction writing.

NCW Libraries says entries should be between 500 and 2,000 words. Entries must include original writing from the student, it must be original, and unpublished.

Students are allowed to submit one piece of writing per year and there is no entrance fee.

This competition is open to all students, which includes private and homeschool or students enrolled in Running Start.

Submissions are due April 11. To submit online, you can click here.