NCW Libraries teams up with the Washington Secretary of State's Office to offer a free virtual workshop series next month aimed at helping residents understand how government works, and how they can get involved.

What to Expect from the Civics 101 Series

The three-part series, "Civics 101," explores local, state, and federal government through interactive online sessions. Each workshop invites participants to learn about the legislative process and practical ways to engage in civic life.

⦁ Civics 101: Federal Government — Monday, Nov. 10: An overview of the U.S. Constitution, the three branches of federal government, and the role of legislative committees.

⦁ Civics 101: State Government — Monday, Nov. 17: A look at how laws are made in Washington State and how residents can follow and influence the process.

⦁ Civics 101: Local Government — Monday, Nov. 24: A guide to how city and county councils, advisory boards, and commissions function, plus tips for getting involved locally.

Meet the Workshop Facilitator

Program facilitator with the Secretary of State's Civic Engagement Program Michael Bowman leads the sessions. He joined the Secretary of State's Office in 2024 after 15 years in higher education at The Evergreen State College and Iowa State University.

His background includes teaching social studies, civic education, and community-based learning, as well as previous work with the Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle and Seattle Public Schools.

All sessions are from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Registration details are available at ncwlibraries.org.