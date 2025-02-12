Manson Public Library to Bolster Accessibility with Grant Funding

The Manson Public Library has received two grants, in keeping with NCW Libraries' ambitious Reimagining Spaces Project.

The Manson Community Library Board secured a $5K legacy grant from the Community Foundation of North Central Washington and a $1K grant from Confluence Health and the Wenatchee Valley Medical Group.

The Library Board says it intends to match the legacy grant; the combined $10K will go toward enhancing the library's entrance for improved accessibility. For its part, the Confluence Health/WVMG grant will bolster and enrich the library's many programs.

The Reimagining Spaces Project, which according to a press release begins this coming spring, strives for safer, more accessible and more welcoming library spaces. It's a "$10 million, multi-year investment in the district’s branch library locations." In Manson, decisions were arrived at democratically; input from over 350 residents informed the project design.

The Library Board, active for over 60 years, continues to support the library through painstaking teamwork and pragmatic negotiation. The library space is leased from the Lake Chelan Reclamation District.

The press release quotes Manson librarian Cindy Simmons as saying, "We have a very talented and dedicated board. They all willingly give many hours to our library and are very much appreciated! They are all passionate about our library and meeting the needs of community members through fun and impactful programs and having a comfortable space for everyone."

"The Library Board applied for these grants as part of their ongoing efforts to support the library. They regularly raise funding to support programs and activities. They volunteer at the library to maintain the community art wall, tend the ongoing book sale shelf, help at programs, and more. They generously give many hours of their time to support the library’s needs."