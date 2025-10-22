Chelan PUD is hosting a day of family fun at Rocky Reach Dam Park this Saturday (Oct. 25) from 1 to 4 p.m.

Little superheroes and silly monsters can trick-or-treat in the park, enjoy hayrides and carnival games, and see L-Bow the Clown perform at the Fall Harvest Roundup at Rocky Reach Dam. The event is free, and costumes are encouraged, even for adults. Gates open at 12:30 p.m. L-Bow the Clown will perform at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Families can learn about clean, renewable hydropower with exhibits.

The Discovery Center will be set up for a spooky scavenger hunt and hands-on activities. The fall salmon runs for coho, steelhead, or chinook swimming by the full-length fish-viewing windows.

After the party’s over, the Discovery Center will remain open year-round, Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.