Former Cashmere Star Van Lith To Play For Third College Team

Former Cashmere basketball star Hailey Van Lith is transferring again in the college ranks.

Van Lith is transferring from LSU (Louisiana State University) to TCU (Texas Christian University) for her final season of college eligibility.

She was a two-time first-team All-ACC selection during her three years at Louisville but took on a less prominent role at LSU.

Van Lith is joining TCU after averaging 11.6 points and 3.6 assists per game in her only season with LSU.

Still, Van Lith was one of LSU's big-name transfers who moved the defending champion Tigers into the equation as a repeat champion and helped them reach another Elite Eight.

As the primary scorer playing off the ball at Louisville, she posted a career-best 19.7 points per game as a junior.

ESPN quoted Van Lith on her year at LSU.

"A lot of people have a lot to say about how this year went for me," said Van Lith. "But one thing that they can't argue with is that at this point, I know how to fend for Hailey and I know how to fight for Hailey and that's going to help me get to the next level."

Van Lith is eligible for the WNBA draft.

(ESPN contributed to this story)