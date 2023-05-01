Cashmere High School Alum Van Lith Takes Her Game To LSU

ESPN and multiple sports media are reporting Cashmere, WA alum and former Louisville Cardinal standout Hailey Van Lith committed to Louisiana State University (LSU).

Van Lith is considered one of the top players in the country and her decision to join the national champion LSU Tigers through the transfer portal shifted the conversation to a possible repeat for LSU in 2023-24.

Van Lith posted a photo on Instagram sporting an LSU uniform with jersey #11. Van Lith joins the defending national champion LSU program with two years of eligibility remaining.

At the time she announced her plans to leave the Louisville program and enter the transfer portal, Louisville Coach Jeff Walz said "We thank Hailey for her contributions to this program, this school and this community." Walz added "She has done everything we have asked of her over the past three years, and we wish her the very best in her final collegiate season and beyond."

Van Lith averaged 15.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game over three seasons at Louisville and was the Cardinals leading scorer in two of her three years in the program. Van Lith's 22-23 junior season was her best, at 19.7 points, 3.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Van Lith and the LSU Tigers will try to become the first women's college program to repeat as champions since UConn between 2013 to 2016.

With the addition of Van Lith in the backcourt, LSU and UConn are considered co-favorites to win the 2024 Women's Basketball Championship.