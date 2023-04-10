ESPN is reporting Cashmere, WA High School alum and Louisville star guard Hailey Van Lith's decision to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. The University announced Van Lith's plan on Saturday. A former McDonald's All-American and Naismith Trophy finalist, Van Lith is one of the top players in women's college basketball and the move is considered major news in NCAA women's college basketball.

The NCAA transfer portal was introduced as a system to create a an efficient transfer process for student-athletes who are looking to compete for a different institution.

In her Instagram post on Saturday, Van Lith said she poured her "passion and heart into Louisville," and wanted to express "joy and gratitude" for her time at Louisville.

ESPN did not report where Van Lith might play next but she has two years of eligibility remaining. Her upcoming senior year and an additional year of eligibility from the 2021 COVID season all players are granted. Van Lith will graduate with her finance degree this spring.

Van Lith's head coach at Louisville, Jeff Walz issued a statement which read "We thank Hailey for her contributions to this program, this school and this community," Walz added "She has done everything we have asked of her over the past three years, and we wish her the very best in her final collegiate season and beyond."