Weekend Events Around NCW & Seattle (HVL!!!)

Lots to do including hockey games, a festival celebrating birds and the return of a beloved Cashmere student athlete. Those and so much more. Click, plan and go have fun!

FRIDAY March 24th

Othello Sandhill Crane Festival

Friday MAR 24th, Saturday MAR 25th, Sunday MAR 26th

For more than two decades we have celebrated the annual return of nearly 35,000 Sandhill Cranes to Othello, every March as they migrate north to their breeding grounds in Alaska. The festival offers an incredible opportunity to view the cranes up-close, with tours led by local experts.

McFarland Middle School, 790 S 10th Ave #1699, Othello

Othello Church of the Nazarene, 835 S. 10th Avenue, Othello

MORE INFO: https://www.othellosandhillcranefestival.org/

Pybus Market’s Friday Night Music: The Wellstrung

Friday March 24th 6-8pm (Free event)

Wenatchee’s Pybus Public Market

NCAA WOMEN'S MARCH MADNESS

Cashmere's Hailey Van Lith & her Louisville Cardinals will play in Seattle!

"It means a lot," Van Lith said. "I haven't been to see my family in a while. A lot of my grandparents have suffered from some illnesses lately, so they haven't been able to travel and watch me play. Just getting to play in front of those people in my hometown going to be really special for me, and it's really important for my parents, too, getting to bring me back home.

- Alexis Cubit Louisville Courier-Journal

Louisville vs. Ole Miss

Friday March 24th TIPOFF: 7pm

Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle

TV: ESPN

Tickets: VIVID SEATS

BCHL HOCKEY

Trail Smoke Eaters vs Wenatchee Wild

Friday Night March 24th

7:05pm puck drop

Town Toyota Center - Wenatchee, WA

WAHA Night! (Celebrating Youth Hockey)

Radio: Newsradio 560 KPQ (and on the free KPQ app for ANY device)

Streaming online: HOCKEYTV

Leavenworth Events for Friday night March 24th Click for INFO

Chelan Manson Events for Friday night March 24th Click for INFO

SafeCliff Resort and Spa in Quincy/George events for Friday INFO

SATURDAY MARCH 25th

Prom Dress Giveaway presented by the Women’s Service League of NCW

Students can pick out a prom dress, shoes & accessories - FOR FREE!

Student ID is required.

Saturday March 25th from 10am - 4pm

Wenatchee Valley Mall in East Wenatchee (Inside the mall next to Sportsman’s Warehouse)

Entiat Kite Festival

Saturday, March 25th, 11am - 3pm

Entiat City Park

TEAMS Sock Hop Family Dance

Saturday March 25th 4pm - 7pm

Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center

Tickets are just $10 (and only $5 for food!)

ONLINE INFO and LINK TO REGISTER

YMCA Healthy Kids Day

Join us for a FREE evening of FUN! We will have many fun activities for the whole family to enjoy and explore opportunities to learn the importance of healthy living. -Wenatchee YMCA

Saturday March 25th 4:30pm to 7:30pm

Wenatchee YMCA - 217 Orondo Ave

Danzas Multiculturales Folclorico Recital

Saturday March 25th

Doors: 7pm

Showtime: 7:30pm

Numerica Performing Arts Center

INFO and ONLINE TICKET LINK

Srivani Jade Ensemble

Srivani Jade is a singer and composer of North Indian music.

SATURDAY, MARCH 25, 2023 AT 7:30PM

Canyon Wren Recital Hall

Icicle Center for the Arts - Leavenworth

INFO and ONLINE TICKET LINK

Leavenworth Events for Saturday night March 25th Click for INFO

Chelan Manson Events for Saturday night March 25th Click for INFO

SafeCliff Resort and Spa in Quincy/George events for Saturday INFO

SUNDAY March 26th

Leavenworth Events for Sunday March 26th Click for INFO

Chelan Manson Events for Sunday March 26th Click for INFO

SafeCliff Resort and Spa in Quincy/George events for Sunday INFO