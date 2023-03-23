Weekend Events Around NCW & Seattle (HVL!!!)
Lots to do including hockey games, a festival celebrating birds and the return of a beloved Cashmere student athlete. Those and so much more. Click, plan and go have fun!
FRIDAY March 24th
Othello Sandhill Crane Festival
Friday MAR 24th, Saturday MAR 25th, Sunday MAR 26th
For more than two decades we have celebrated the annual return of nearly 35,000 Sandhill Cranes to Othello, every March as they migrate north to their breeding grounds in Alaska. The festival offers an incredible opportunity to view the cranes up-close, with tours led by local experts.
McFarland Middle School, 790 S 10th Ave #1699, Othello
Othello Church of the Nazarene, 835 S. 10th Avenue, Othello
MORE INFO: https://www.othellosandhillcranefestival.org/
Pybus Market’s Friday Night Music: The Wellstrung
Friday March 24th 6-8pm (Free event)
Wenatchee’s Pybus Public Market
NCAA WOMEN'S MARCH MADNESS
Cashmere's Hailey Van Lith & her Louisville Cardinals will play in Seattle!
"It means a lot," Van Lith said. "I haven't been to see my family in a while. A lot of my grandparents have suffered from some illnesses lately, so they haven't been able to travel and watch me play. Just getting to play in front of those people in my hometown going to be really special for me, and it's really important for my parents, too, getting to bring me back home.
- Alexis Cubit Louisville Courier-Journal
Louisville vs. Ole Miss
Friday March 24th TIPOFF: 7pm
Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle
TV: ESPN
Tickets: VIVID SEATS
BCHL HOCKEY
Trail Smoke Eaters vs Wenatchee Wild
Friday Night March 24th
7:05pm puck drop
Town Toyota Center - Wenatchee, WA
WAHA Night! (Celebrating Youth Hockey)
Radio: Newsradio 560 KPQ (and on the free KPQ app for ANY device)
Streaming online: HOCKEYTV
Leavenworth Events for Friday night March 24th Click for INFO
Chelan Manson Events for Friday night March 24th Click for INFO
SafeCliff Resort and Spa in Quincy/George events for Friday INFO
SATURDAY MARCH 25th
Prom Dress Giveaway presented by the Women’s Service League of NCW
Students can pick out a prom dress, shoes & accessories - FOR FREE!
Student ID is required.
Saturday March 25th from 10am - 4pm
Wenatchee Valley Mall in East Wenatchee (Inside the mall next to Sportsman’s Warehouse)
Entiat Kite Festival
Saturday, March 25th, 11am - 3pm
Entiat City Park
TEAMS Sock Hop Family Dance
Saturday March 25th 4pm - 7pm
Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center
Tickets are just $10 (and only $5 for food!)
ONLINE INFO and LINK TO REGISTER
YMCA Healthy Kids Day
Join us for a FREE evening of FUN! We will have many fun activities for the whole family to enjoy and explore opportunities to learn the importance of healthy living. -Wenatchee YMCA
Saturday March 25th 4:30pm to 7:30pm
Wenatchee YMCA - 217 Orondo Ave
BCHL Hockey
Trail Smoke Eaters vs Wenatchee Wild
Saturday Night March 25th
6:05pm puck drop
Fantastic Finale - with a bobblehead giveaway!
Town Toyota Center - Wenatchee, WA
Radio: Newsradio 560 KPQ (and on the free KPQ app for ANY device)
Streaming online: HOCKEYTV
Danzas Multiculturales Folclorico Recital
Saturday March 25th
Doors: 7pm
Showtime: 7:30pm
Numerica Performing Arts Center
Srivani Jade Ensemble
Srivani Jade is a singer and composer of North Indian music.
SATURDAY, MARCH 25, 2023 AT 7:30PM
Canyon Wren Recital Hall
Icicle Center for the Arts - Leavenworth
Leavenworth Events for Saturday night March 25th Click for INFO
Chelan Manson Events for Saturday night March 25th Click for INFO
SafeCliff Resort and Spa in Quincy/George events for Saturday INFO
SUNDAY March 26th
Leavenworth Events for Sunday March 26th Click for INFO
Chelan Manson Events for Sunday March 26th Click for INFO
SafeCliff Resort and Spa in Quincy/George events for Sunday INFO