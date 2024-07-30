A Cashmere based law firm is hosting a watch party for the U.S. Olympic women's 3x3 basketball game this Saturday.

Wenatchee native Hailey Van Lith, who starred at Cashmere High School, is a member of the team.

Lindsey Weidenbach is a partner in the law firm - Gatens Green Weidenbach, PLLC – which is hosting the party, and she has a major connection to Van Lith.

"My husband is one of the coaches for the Cashmere High School basketball team on the men's side," said Weidenbach. "And then my father-in-law was on the coaching staff for Haley's team, for the girls' team at Cashmere when Haley was playing."

Gatens Green Weidenbach, PLLC also represents the Van Lith family.

“We just have a number of connections with Haley and her family, and are just so excited for her success, and for her to be in the Olympics,” Weidenbach said.

The watch party for Van Lith and the Olympic women's 3x3 basketball game is Saturday morning at 10 am at the Liberty Theater in downtown Wenatchee.

The Women's team won the gold medal in the last Olympic games.

They started off the Paris games with Van Lith Tuesday with a loss to Germany 17-13 in the opening game of pool play.

Hailey Van Lith led the U.S. with six points, but said she was struggling with a cold afterwards.

She also expressed confidence in the team moving forward, per Yahoo Sports. “It’s not a one-game tournament. It’s a 10 or 11-game tournament,” she said. “We have a lot of games left. We’re going to be fine.”

Team USA plays five more games between now and Saturday:

Wednesday, July 31st: vs. Azerbaijan, 3:30 p.m. ET (pool play)

Thursday, August 1st: vs. Australia, 7 a.m. ET (pool play)

Thursday, August 1st: vs. Spain, 3:30 p.m. ET (pool play)

Friday, August 2nd: vs. France, 7 a.m. ET (pool play); vs. Canada, 12 p.m. ET (pool play)

Saturday, August 3rd: vs. China, 1:05 p.m. ET (pool play)

Seats for the Saturday free watch party at the Liberty Theater are available first come, first serve with 120 seats available.

Doors open at 9:45 AM and refreshments will be available for purchase. The Liberty Theater is located at 1 S. Mission St., Wenatchee