Northern Pikeminnow Program Opens for 2025

You have an opportunity to earn cash for catching fish.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says the 2025 Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Fishery began Thursday, May 1. You can fish for northern pikeminnow up to the Priest Rapids Dam, which is south of Mattawa.

Those who catch the northern pikeminnow can earn $6 per fish for the first 25 caught, $8 for fish 26 to 200, and $10 for every fish over 200. Anglers who catch a tagged northern pikeminnow can earn up to $500 per fish. Only fish at least nine inches long caught within program boundaries are eligible for a cash reward.

Pikeminnow program manager with WDFW Eric Winther says the Bonneville Power Administration funds the program incentivizing the catching of the native fish who consume millions of juvenile salmon and steelhead in the Columbia river basin each year.

“The sport-reward fishery plays a key role in salmon and steelhead recovery efforts,” Winther said. “Since 1991, anglers have logged more than a million trips and removed nearly six million northern pikeminnow from the Columbia and Snake rivers — reducing predation on young salmon by up to 40% compared to pre-program levels.”

The goal of the program is to remove approximately 20 percent of larger, predator-sized northern pikeminnow each year which helps shift the population toward smaller fish consuming fewer salmon and steelhead smolts.

Anglers must register each day they plan to fish, either at a registration station or the mobile application.

In 2024, anglers turned in over 176,000 qualifying northern pikeminnow with each angler averaging 14.5 fish per day. The top 20 anglers averaged 4,514 fish and over $45,000 in cash rewards over the five-month season.The top angler in 2024 earned $164,260 - a new program high.