The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is asking for public input on proposed new rules that would limit motorized vehicle use on lands it manages across the state.

The proposal would require vehicles — including cars, trucks, ATVs, side-by-sides, snowmobiles, and electric bicycles — to stay on roads specifically designated as open for motorized use. Officials say the goal is to improve visitor safety, protect sensitive wildlife habitats, and preserve cultural and tribal resources.

Wildlife officials say motorized recreation remains an important activity but must be balanced with conservation efforts. The agency hopes to eventually create a statewide system similar to the Green Dot network used in Yakima and Kittitas counties, which designates specific routes while protecting natural areas.

A virtual public meeting will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. on March 3 to explain the proposal and answer questions. Members of the public can also submit comments online, by email (2025motorizedvehiclescr101@publicinput.com), or by voicemail (855-925-2801, then enter project code 11378) as the rulemaking process continues.

The department manages more than one million acres of land and hundreds of public water access sites statewide. Officials say public feedback will play a key role in shaping the final rules.