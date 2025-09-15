The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has released its 2025 hunting prospects, offering district-by-district forecasts for big game, waterfowl, and upland bird seasons.

Get our free mobile app

Biologists compiled local observations and harvest data across the state’s 17 wildlife districts to help hunters plan their fall outings.

Key notes for 2025:

Wildfire closures may limit access in some areas.

Wildlife feeding ban now prohibits feeding deer, elk, or moose.

Chronic wasting disease rules restrict baiting and carcass transport.

EHD/bluetongue outbreak is affecting deer herds in Eastern Washington.

Black bear hunters must pass an ID test and submit a premolar tooth by Dec. 1.

Hunters can explore opportunities using WDFW’s interactive Hunt Planner and find regulation pamphlets online or at license dealers.

More resources, including beginner guides and seasonal updates, are available at wdfw.wa.gov.