WDFW Releases 2025 Hunting Forecast for Big Game and Birds
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has released its 2025 hunting prospects, offering district-by-district forecasts for big game, waterfowl, and upland bird seasons.
Get our free mobile app
Biologists compiled local observations and harvest data across the state’s 17 wildlife districts to help hunters plan their fall outings.
Key notes for 2025:
- Wildfire closures may limit access in some areas.
- Wildlife feeding ban now prohibits feeding deer, elk, or moose.
- Chronic wasting disease rules restrict baiting and carcass transport.
- EHD/bluetongue outbreak is affecting deer herds in Eastern Washington.
- Black bear hunters must pass an ID test and submit a premolar tooth by Dec. 1.
Hunters can explore opportunities using WDFW’s interactive Hunt Planner and find regulation pamphlets online or at license dealers.
More resources, including beginner guides and seasonal updates, are available at wdfw.wa.gov.
Top 10 Most Popular Hunting Destinations In America
27/7 Wall St. ranked each state in order of how popular they are as a destination for hunters. Here are the Top 10.
Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews