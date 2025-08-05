Chinook Salmon Fishing Halted on Upper Columbia and Entiat Rivers
Salmon fishing is now closed in parts of the Upper Columbia and Entiat Rivers.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says the Chinook harvest quota was reached on August 1st, prompting the closure through the end of the month.
Chinook salmon fishing is now closed in two areas: On the Upper Columbia—from Priest Rapids Dam to the rock jetty near Foster Creek on the Douglas County side. And on the Entiat River from the mouth at the railroad bridge to the Mad River Bridge near Ardenvoir.
Sockeye fishing in Lake Wenatchee is still open through August 31st.
For full details, check with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
