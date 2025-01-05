The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission will hold a virtual meeting on Friday morning.

Topics of discussion include Columbia River fisheries, the Ruckelshaus report and avian influenza, known colloquially as bird flu. (Click here to read about bird flu's toll on an unlikely demographic: cats.) The Commission will be briefed on relevant legislative activity, and hold a public hearing on proposed rules for commercial whale-watching. (A decision regarding the rules is expected at their mid-February meeting in Olympia.)

Friday's meeting, while will be live-streamed and available on the Commission's webpage, is expected to run from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Get our free mobile app

The full agenda is available here.

The Commission, appointed by the governor, sets policy for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, which aims to preserve and protect ecosystems while providing sustainable recreational and commercial opportunities.