Why Chelan PUD Is Rebuilding 400 Feet of Riverbank
Residents visiting Chelan Falls Park will see construction crews stabilizing banks project along the Columbia River.
READ MORE: This Washington Lake is One of America's Clearest
Why Chelan Falls Needs Riverbank Stabilization
Chelan PUD plans to rehabilitate over 400 feet of riverbank with native plants, river cobble, and a designated river access point. The PUD said this work is needed to prevent further erosion from changing river flows, and the impact of waves and recreation along the Columbia River.
In the short-term, visitors will see minimal impact, because the sport courts, restrooms, boat launch, and other day-use facilities remain open. The north parking lot will close to make room for heavy equipment. Shoreline access will be restricted for the duration of the project.
Project Timeline and Work Hours
Crews will work on this project from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and should finish before December. Planting will resume in the spring.
19 Gorgeous Hiking Spots in Washington
Gallery Credit: Avery Cooper