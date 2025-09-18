Residents visiting Chelan Falls Park will see construction crews stabilizing banks project along the Columbia River.

Why Chelan Falls Needs Riverbank Stabilization

Chelan PUD plans to rehabilitate over 400 feet of riverbank with native plants, river cobble, and a designated river access point. The PUD said this work is needed to prevent further erosion from changing river flows, and the impact of waves and recreation along the Columbia River.

In the short-term, visitors will see minimal impact, because the sport courts, restrooms, boat launch, and other day-use facilities remain open. The north parking lot will close to make room for heavy equipment. Shoreline access will be restricted for the duration of the project.

Project Timeline and Work Hours

Crews will work on this project from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and should finish before December. Planting will resume in the spring.