Summer Chinook salmon fishing opens Wednesday, July 9th for the Entiat River The Department of Fish and Wildlife is opening the fishery until further notice.

On Monday, the U.S. v. Oregon Technical Advisory Committee upgraded the summer Chinook run size. The committee determined there are sufficient numbers of summer Chinook, sometimes called "June Hogs" available for recreational fishing. The opening will also be a conservation benefit by removing some excess summer Chinook from spawning grounds and reduce the impacts on spring chinook that are on the Endangered Species list.

WDFW will monitor summer chinook fishing on the Entiat and may shut down fishing on short notice if there are impacts to spring Chinook.

Anglers can fish the Entiat River from the mouth at the railroad bridge, to the Mad River Road Bridge near Ardenvoir.

Anglers are limited daily to six Chinook that are a minimum 12 inches. Only Chinook may be kept, all salmon other than Chinook must be released and a night closure is in effect.

The 2025-2026 Sport Fishing Rules for the Entiat River remain in effect and anglers need a Washington fishing license.