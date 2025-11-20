Washington hunters and anglers will soon be able to ditch paper licenses. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is rolling out its new MyWDFW mobile app set to launch ahead of the 2026 license year.

The free app, available through Google Play and Apple’s App Store, will let users buy licenses, display hunting and fishing privileges, and electronically tag species such as deer, elk, turkey and black bear and supports offline use of most features.

The launch marks the beginning of a long-term transition away from durable paper licenses. Current 2025 licenses will remain paper-only, with mobile licensing becoming an option starting April 1, 2026.

Additional features coming to MyWDFW include catch record cards for select fish species, real-time harvest data for the agency, and an enforcement view for officers. The move follows rulemaking and public comment in 2023 that paved the way for electronic licensing and e-tagging.