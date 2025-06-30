Campfires on Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife land are prohibited starting Tuesday.

DFW said campfires, including in fire rings, target shooting, and other activities known to cause fire are restricted starting July 1.

Other restricted activities include smoking outdoors, welding, operating chainsaws, and operating a motor vehicle away from developed roads.

Fireworks are banned year-round on DFW lands around the state.

You can use a personal camp stove or lantern fueled by propane, liquid petroleum, or liquid petroleum gas.

Restrictions stay in place until further notice.