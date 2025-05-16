Special Hunt Permit Applications Open Through May 28

Hunters can apply for Special Hunt Permits with the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife.

The department says the application period is open until Wednesday, May 28. If your application is drawn, you will obtain access to hunting opportunities, such as elk, turkey, or deer, unavailable during the general hunting season.

For example, during the general season, you might only have the option to harvest an antlerless elk with the weapon, time frame, and location of your choice. If selected for a special hunt permit, you could have access to areas only accessible to limited hunters, the ability to harvest any bull regardless of antler size, and a longer hunting season.

The special hunt permit is governed by a weighted-point drawing system. You gain one point for every special hunt application you submit. If unsuccessful in the draw category, these points accumulate over the years. You may only purchase one application per category, per year.

General special hunt permits are just over $7, while a quality special hunt permit is just under $14. Youth special hunt permits are just under $4. Non-resident application fees are $111.

Drawing results will be posted in your WILD account in June. Applicants with a valid email will receive an email alert when the results are available.

