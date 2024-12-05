Grants Awarded For Two NCW Habitat Restoration Projects

The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife and the National Wild Turkey Federation have teamed up to award two new conservation project grants in North Central Washington.

The projects will be implemented over the next 18 months and are intended to improve habitat for wild turkey and other birds, as well as deer, elk, and various pollinators.

Get our free mobile app

Over the past three years, the two organizations have partnered to enhance wildlife habitat throughout the state by utilizing funds generated from tags purchased by turkey hunters.

The collaboration has yielded several successes thus far, including the restoration of nearly 500 acres of critical habitat and two new projects that will soon get underway.

One will be led by the Chelan County Natural Resource Department that is aimed at improving forest health and wildfire resilience. The other will enhance habitat in the Wind River area of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, as part of a broader restoration effort focused on improving drainage.