The Swakane Shooting Range on the Chelan Wildlife Area near Wenatchee is closing on Monday for improvements.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife says the upgrades will include new shooting benches and sheds, improved drainage and an improved pistol range backstop.

The shooting range will remain shut down through the annual fire season closure and will reopen in the fall.

WDFW apologized for the lengthy closure on social media, but said the range would offer a more enjoyable and user-friendly shooting experience when it reopens

"We understand that this is a popular site for target shooters and those sighting in firearms and apologize for the inconvenience of the closure," the department stated.