The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission will soon meet in Cle Elum to discuss a range of agenda items.

Over the course of two days, the commission will determine its 2025 meeting schedule, consider the status of the pygmy rabbit, review land transactions and ponder briefings on various wildlife management processes, including Willapa Bay salmon management and northern spotted owl recovery.

The meetings are set for Dec. 12-14. Prior to that commissioners plan to tour the Cle Elum Hatchery. Public input is encouraged both in-person and online.

Get our free mobile app

The event will be held at Suncadia Resort, streamed online and recorded for later viewing. The full agenda and participation details are available on the WDFW website.

Click here for more information.