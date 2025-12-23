A Cle Elum-area resident narrowly avoided losing more than $700,000 dollars after being targeted in a wire fraud scam during a real estate purchase.

Investigators say the victim received an email that appeared to come from his title company and included wiring instructions for a large payment. The email used the company’s name but came from a Gmail address.

Get our free mobile app

After sending the money, the resident called the title company and learned the message was fraudulent. He contacted his bank in time to stop the transfer, which likely would have gone overseas and been unrecoverable.

Detectives believe the title company may have been compromised through a phishing scam, allowing criminals to access customer information. The company has identified other potentially affected clients and is notifying them.

Authorities warn this type of fraud is common nationwide and urge anyone wiring money to verify instructions by phone, avoid email-only directions, and treat urgency as a red flag.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of fraud is asked to contact the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office at 509-962-7525.