Man Arrested After Break-In, Ammunition Theft At Cle Elum Residence

A Kittitas County man is behind bars after police say he broke into a home in Cle Elum and stole ammunition from a gun safe last week.

The Ellensburg Daily Record says officers from the Cle Elum-Roslyn Police Department responded to a residence on West Fifth Street on Nov. 25 after the owner called 9-1-1 to report a break-in.

Police arrived at the scene to discover the rear door of the home was damaged and a gun safe inside the residence had been pried open.

The homeowner reportedly told officers they'd found several items inside the garage which didn't belong to them, including a crowbar, a sleeping bag, and a garbage bag containing various articles of clothing. Also found nearby was a backpack and ammunition the homeowner claimed had previously been inside the safe.

Investigators say the homeowner also said he'd seen a trespasser, later identified as 34-year-old Drew Harold Wood of Cle Elum, behind a shed on his property after finding the items inside the garage.

Officers later found Wood at the carport of another residence down the street, where he was arrested and subsequently booked into the Kittitas County Jail for suspicion of second-degree burglary, third-degree theft, and third-degree malicious mischief.

Wood reportedly denied being at the property where the safe was pried open, but detectives say they matched his boots to prints found at the location.

Prosecutors say Wood has an extensive criminal history, including five felonies and 19 misdemeanors, including assault, harassment, obstructing a law enforcement official, and DUI, among others.

At his initial appearance in Kittitas County Superior Court on Nov. 26, Judge Chris Herion imposed Wood's bail at $20,000 and set a trial date for Dec. 4.