Alleged Kidnapper Who Prompted AMBER Alert For His Two Children Arrested Near Cle Elum

A kidnapping suspect from Snohomish County was located and arrested by police in Kittitas County late Friday (Nov. 14).

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) says the 45-year-old man was wanted for making off from Monroe with his two children following a domestic violence incident involving their mother at around 9:30 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

The Monroe Police Department (MPD) says the man attempted to strike the children's mother with his vehicle as he fled with the 10-month-old girl and her 7-year-old brother, whom he also allegedly threatened to kill.

An AMBER Alert was issued for the children after their mother contacted law enforcement, who put out an all-points bulletin and began searching for their abductor.

A few hours later, deputies with the KCSO spotted the man's vehicle near Cle Elum, pulled it over, and arrested the man, who was turned over to the MPD and booked into the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping, making threats to kill, and second-degree assault (domestic violence).

The children were found unharmed inside the man's vehicle, and they were provided with food, diapers, and warm clothing by KCSO deputies until they could be returned to the custody of their mother.