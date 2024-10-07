Washington's most verdant treasures will be free to savor on Thursday.

On most days of the year, a vehicle access pass is required to traverse Washington state parks, as well as lands under DNR and WDFW jurisdiction. But state land agencies are temporarily waiving the Discover Pass requirement in observation of World Mental Health Day, an initiative launched in 1992.

Mental inquietude seems to thrive indoors, as do a host of physical maladies. In 2021, researchers with the National Institutes of Health "found evidence of associations between nature exposure and improved cognitive function, brain activity, blood pressure, mental health, physical activity and sleep."

The University of California-Davis found that, "People who live near parks and green parks have less mental distress, are more physically active and have longer life spans."

According to its eponymous website, the Discover Pass is a godsend for different reasons - "your ticket to unlimited access to millions of acres of state-managed lands across Washington state."

"When you buy a Discover Pass, you are helping [state land agencies] preserve and conserve public lands for generations to come." You're also generating revenue for agencies that, truth be told, are savagely and perennially underfunded; otherwise there would be no need for market-based user fees. Then-Gov. Chris Gregoire signed the requirement into law in 2011, amid an apocalyptic budget crisis that threatened even major spending priorities.

Annual passes run $30. A day-use pass costs $10.

Click here for a complete list of Discover Pass free days. The next one coming up is Veterans Day (Nov. 11).