Wenatchee community members, fire marshals, building officials, and emergency managers are encouraged to attend a public listening session on wildfire hazard mapping this week, hosted by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

The Wenatchee meeting is part of a broader statewide effort directed by Senate Bill 6120, which calls for the creation of a statewide wildfire hazard map, county-level risk assessments, and standardized mapping criteria to guide local planning and emergency response.

During the session, DNR will present draft wildfire hazard maps, explain how the data was developed, and gather public feedback before the maps are finalized.

Once complete, the maps will be publicly available and used to support wildfire preparedness, mitigation planning, and community resilience across Washington.

Public listening sessions are scheduled for:

Wenatchee — Wednesday, February 4, 6 p.m.,

Wenatchee Convention Center, Fountain 3 Room,

121 North Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee.

Winthrop — Thursday, February 5, 6 p.m.,

Winthrop Public Library community room,

112 Norfolk Road, Winthrop.