The 2025 Wenatchee Apple Blossom Festival is officially underway after Thursday afternoon’s “Little Chief for a Day” event in Memorial Park.

Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison with his Little Sheriff Townsquare Media/Avery Cooper Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison with his Little Sheriff

Townsquare Media/Avery Cooper loading...

Wenatchee Police Department, East Wenatchee Police Department, Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol, and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife each selected their own chronically or terminally ill child to lead their department for a day.

Get our free mobile app

Wenatchee Police Chief Edgar Reinfeld had the honor of allowing Rebecca Fox to relieve him of his duties for the day.

“She’s a really quiet kid, it was funny because they told me, ‘she’s probably not going to talk to you,’ and when we went to go visit her class, she talked to me,” Chief Reinfeld said. “This is a landmark day in a kids life who do have one concerning issue or another that some of the kids in the past have been terminally ill, others have other things, so to allow them a day to really give them something to remember.”

Children from various schools came out to support each of the chiefs, sheriff’s or department heads for a day with signs supporting their classmate.

Wenatchee Mayor Mike Poirier said the kids brought a lot of energy to the ceremony.

Townsquare Media/Avery Cooper Townsquare Media/Avery Cooper loading...

“I think it’s great, and then you have a judge here who swears them in,” Mayor Poirier said. “It’s a great [two weeks] of events that we have here in Wenatchee.”

The ceremony began with an introduction of each of the chiefs for a day. The Washington State Patrol presented the colors while a member sang the national anthem. A pair of state troopers performed a gun spinning ritual as well.

Then, each sheriff, chief, and trooper shared some information about their honorary member and pinned their service badge.

Judge Kristin Ferrera performed the swearing-in ceremony.

The Apple Blossom Festival continues every day through May 10.