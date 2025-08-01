The Woods Family Music & Arts Fund Grant is now open for applications through the Community Foundation of North Central Washington.

Eligible applicants include nonprofits, government entities, schools, and religious organizations located in Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan counties.

Organizations without nonprofit status must have a fiscal sponsor in place before applying.

Only one application per organization is allowed per grant cycle, with schools limited to one per building, plus a district-wide request.

Grant funds must be used within one year of the award date, and recipients must submit a final evaluation report.

For more information, contact the Community Foundation of North Central Washington.