Community Foundation Hosting Its First Turkey Trot In Wenatchee

The Community Foundation of North Central Washington is staging its first ever Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day.

It's a 5K, 10K and Kids Race that'll take place on the Apple Capital Loop Trail adjacent to Pybus Public Market in Wenatchee.

Community Foundation of NCW 5K, 10K routes Community Foundation of NCW 5K, 10K routes loading...

Community Foundation Director of Philanthropy Denise Sorom says the race is meant to draw attention to the annual Give NCW fundraising campaign for nonprofit organizations.

“The campaign has been going on for nine years,” said Sorom. “And we’ve always imagined doing a big event to kick it off, and (we) finally landed on a turkey trot.”

The Give NCW fundraising campaign starts on Thanksgiving Day and runs through the end of the year.

The campaign will benefit 70 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations who have been vetted and received a grant from the Community Foundation in the past.

The organizations include the Wenatchee Valley Museum, Wenatchee Valley YMCA, YWCA North Central Washington, Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, Upper Valley Mend, the Wenatchee River Institute and the Women's Resource Center among many others.

Anyone can go to here and send a donation to any of the nonprofit groups during the Give NCW campaign. Sorom refers to it as “a super easy crowdfunding platform.

Proceeds raised from the Turkey Trot will be shared equally with the nonprofits participating in the campaign.

Image of previous Thanksgiving Day rum sponsored by the Community Foundation of NCW Image of previous Thanksgiving Day rum sponsored by the Community Foundation of NCW loading...

The cost to participate is $20 for the 5K and $30 for the 10K. The Kids Race is free. The first 750 5K and 10K participants are guaranteed a commemorative winter beanie hat.

Registration is still open here.

Packet pickup and late registration will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Nov. 22, at the Pybus Public Market concourse; and from 7:30 to 8:50 a.m., Nov. 23, at a tent outside Pybus Public Market

There'll also be prizes for the most creative running attire. The “Best Dressed Individual” will receive $500 from the Community Foundation to donate to a Give NCW nonprofit of their choice, and the “Most Spirited Group” will receive $1,000 for the same purpose.

The Community Foundation of North Central Washington manages charitable assets, including scholarship and grant funds.

It’s one of a number of community foundations around the state along with counterparts in Seattle, Snohomish County and Tacoma, among others.

The Community Foundation of North Central Washington is funded through private donations and receives no grant funding, according to Sorom.