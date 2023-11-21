It’s A Wait & See Game For Opening Mission Ridge This Weekend

Skiers and snowboarders around the region are crossing their fingers that they'll be able to hit the slopes at Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort this weekend.

The resort's chief marketing officer, Tony Hickok, says they're still targeting the annual opening date of the day after Thanksgiving for this year's first day at the Ridge.

"We are continuing to target this weekend for the opening day of the 2023-24 winter season. We do still need a lot of things to come together weather wise to make that a possibility. But we're seeing some colder temperatures in the forecast for the rest of this week, so that's making us hopeful."

The Ridge already has over a foot of natural snowfall but Hickok says the resort doesn't need Mother Nature's help in that department to open.

"We can open using just snow that we make at the Ridge if we need to. We have had some natural snowfall in the month of November but are always wanting more - we can never have enough of that. So it would be nice to get a shot of natural snow on Wednesday night or Thursday but we're doing everything that we can to make the snow that's required to get us open for the season."

The Ridge will provide daily status updates for anxious winter recreationists at their website.

