Dummy Downhill Returns To Mission Ridge For 22nd Year

The most popular annual event at Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort returns for its 22nd installment this weekend.

The Dummy Downhill has been taking place at the resort since 2003, and spokesperson Tony Hickock says although the event has grown in popularity over the years, its concept hasn't changed.

"Teams create dummies and place them on skis or snowboards. The dummies are supposed to be about the height of a person and resemble a lifelike character. Then, we drag them up the hill and we push them off a big jump and they crash. It's a great spectacle for everybody watching."

Hickock says The Ridge is expecting about 25 to 30 dummies to be entered at this year's event and prizes will again be offered to the winning entries in several categories.

"We give a number of different prizes out for Most Creative, Most Likely to Survive, Judge's Choice, Best Carnage, and the Longest Launch as well."

The event will take place this Saturday, March 23, on The Bypass underneath Chair 1 with the beer garden opening at around 3:30 p.m. and the first launch at 4:30 p.m.

The cost to register a dummy is $15 and includes one commemorative t-shirt.

Hickock says he expects over 200 people to be on hand for this year's Downhill.