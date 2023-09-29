First Snow Of Season Falls At Mission Ridge

Autumn arrived less than a week ago but things are already looking a little more like winter at Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort.

A system of wet weather moving through the region brought the Ridge its first snowfall of the season this week.

Spokesperson Tony Hickock says that while the grounds of the resort might have turned a bit whiter, that won't be the case for very long.

"It's not something that'll stick around. We call it a trace of snow, which is enough to cover the ground and make things white at higher elevations but it didn't get down to the base area. So this is just kind of an initial shot of moisture that will really help to saturate the ground and then as the fall rolls along and we get more rain, that freezes and will set us up really nicely for the season."

As the resort waits for enough snow to open its runs for the new season, it will play host to the Tamarack Festival on October 21.

The Ridge typically opens for winter recreation in late November, sometime around Thanksgiving, every year.