The Mission Ridge Volunteer Ski Patrol (MRVSP) is hosting it's annual fundraiser November 17th with an auction and a screening of a popular Warren Miller ski film.

Mission Ridge Ski Patrol Director Delcie Proffitt says this year's film presentation is "All Time" highlighting 74 years of ski film making, pioneered by the late Warren Miller.

Proffitt says the fundraiser helps MRVSP purchase general medical supplies, emergency equipment like toboggans, backboards and two-way radios. The funds are also dedicated for Ski Patrol volunteer training and materials.

The Warren Miller films whet the appetite of skiers and snowboarders every season, according to Proffitt.

"Warren Miller is a tradition. You hit November and you think Thanksgiving and you think Warren Miller movie so it's, it's here once again. It's called All Time and I think it is going to be one of the all time best Warren Miller films ever. So this is not one to miss"

MRVSP has about 35 members each season and recruits new members each season.

If you want to go:

Warren Miller's "All Time"

Friday, November 17, 2023

7:00 PM PST

Doors open at 6:00 pm PST

Wenatchee Convention Center

​121 N Wenatchee Ave

Wenatchee, WA

Discounted $15 tickets available to pre-purchase at Arlberg Sports, Java Dog Espresso. $20 Tickets available for purchase at the door starting 6:00pm.