Give NCW Awards Over $611,000 to Local Nonprofits
The Community Foundation of NCW recently awarded approximately $611,568 to several local nonprofits in the North central region, through their Give NCW campaign.
This is the 8th annual Give NCW campaign, with 73 nonprofits receiving donations between Thanksgiving to Dec. 31.
Community Foundation of NCW Executive Director Beth Stipe said Give NCW is geared towards raising awareness on nonprofits within the region and cultivating a culture of giving.
One example included the “Funday Monday” event, where donors were given the opportunity to donate $1,000 to Give NCW, or match donations through the “Give to all” option, in cooperation with Partners in Giving.
Here is a list of nonprofits who received grant money through the Give NCW campaign:
- Alano Club of Wenatchee: $6,471.88
- Alatheia Riding Center: $21,061.88
- Camp Fire NCW: $12,392.16
- Cancer Care of NCW: $7,144.88
- Cascade Fisheries: $8,011.88
- Cashmere Museum and Pioneer Village: $3,571.88
- Chelan Douglas County Volunteer Attorney Services: $21,661.88
- Chelan Valley Hope: $10,281.88
- Chelan Valley Housing Trust: $9,566.88
- Chelan-Douglas CASA: $16,626.88
- Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council: $11,226.88
- Children’s Home Society of Washington: $11,256.88
- Community Cultural Center of Tonasket: $5,256.88
- Garden Terrace Senior Living: $7,271.88
- Greater Leavenworth Museum: $4,416.88
- Green Okanogan: $4,816.88
- Grunewald Guild: $2,671.88
- Habitat for Humanity of the Greater Wenatchee Area: $6,562.88
- Hand in Hand Immigration Services: $13,686.88
- Heritage Heights At Lake Chelan: $2,816.88
- Hope Care Clinic: $8,735.88
- Icicle Creek Center for the Arts: $9,231.88
- Indigenous Roots and Reparation Foundation: $6,290.88
- Ingalls Creek Enrichment Center: $6,976.88
- Leavenworth Summer Theater: $3,096.88
- Mobile Meals of Wenatchee: $11,791.88
- Mountain Meadows: $7,956.88
- Mountain Sprouts Children’s Community: $3,471.88
- NCW Arts Alliance: $3,196.88
- NCW Community Toy Drive: $5,351.88
- North Valley Hospital Foundation: $3,436.88
- Northwest Immigrant Rights Project: $18,364.88
- Numerica Performing Arts Center: $6,046.88
- Okanogan Behavioral HealthCare: $2,471.88
- Okanogan County Child Development Association: $2,696.88
- Okanogan County Community Action Council: $2,846.88
- Okanogan County Search and Rescue Association: $3,431.88
- Okanogan Highlands Alliance: $4,291.88
- Okanogan Regional Humane: $4,246.88
- Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus: $5,791.88
- Our Valley Our Future: $8,536.88
- Pateros Brewster Community Resource Center: $4,986.88
- Ridge 2 River Animal Haven and Humane Education: $3,216.88
- SAGE (Safety, Advocacy, Growth Empowerment): $26,241.88
- Serve Wenatchee Valley: $16,286.88
- Small Miracles: $8,381.88
- Stage Kids WA: $8,876.88
- Sustainable NCW: $9,536.88
- TEAMS Learning Center: $2,931.88
- The Brave Warrior Project: $7,183.88
- The First Tee Central Washington: $3,441.88
- Thrive Chelan Valley: $5,921.88
- Together for Youth: $3,386.88
- TREAD (Trails Recreation Education Advocacy and Development) : $4,031.88
- Upper Valley Connection: $5,411.88
- Upper Valley MEND: $20,584.21
- Velocity Swimming: $3,621.88
- Wellness Place: $15,581.88
- Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society: $3,976.88
- Wenatchee Downtown Association: $405
- Wenatchee FC Youth: $2,431.88
- Wenatchee Outdoors: $3,125.88
- Wenatchee River Institute: $11,331.88
- Wenatchee Rotary Foundation, Inc.: $3,321.88
- Wenatchee United SC: $2,736.88
- Wenatchee Valley College Foundation: $17,231.88
- Wenatchee Valley Follies Guild and Children’s Foundation: $2,571.88
- Wenatchee Valley Humane Society: 22,771.38
- Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center: $11,080.43
- Wenatchee Valley Symphony Association: $4,001.88
- Wenatchee Valley YMCA: $11,114.43
- Women’s Resource Center of NCW: $30,490.88
- YWCA North Central Washington: $20,306.88