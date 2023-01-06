Give NCW Awards Over $611,000 to Local Nonprofits

The Community Foundation of NCW recently awarded approximately $611,568 to several local nonprofits in the North central region, through their Give NCW campaign.

This is the 8th annual Give NCW campaign, with 73 nonprofits receiving donations between Thanksgiving to Dec. 31.

Community Foundation of NCW Executive Director Beth Stipe said Give NCW is geared towards raising awareness on nonprofits within the region and cultivating a culture of giving.

One example included the “Funday Monday” event, where donors were given the opportunity to donate $1,000 to Give NCW, or match donations through the “Give to all” option, in cooperation with Partners in Giving.

Here is a list of nonprofits who received grant money through the Give NCW campaign: