Give NCW Campaign Sees Record Donations In 2023

It was a record year for donations through the Community Foundation of NCW's annual Give NCW campaign.

All told, the organization took in $686,899 for 80 different nonprofits in Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan Counties between Nov. 23 and Dec. 31.

The Foundation's executive director, Beth Stipe, says the amount of donations through Give NCW usually goes up every year, but 2023's increase was especially sizeable.

"This was a little bigger jump than we've seen in the past. Having more people who give a little bit here and there really adds up and makes a huge difference for these nonprofits. Hopefully next year we can top seven-hundred(-thousand), that would be amazing!"

The Foundation also set a new record for the number of nonprofits receiving donations through the campaign, with ten new beneficiaries being added to 70 others which have been a part of past fundraisers.

"We offer this program to any not-for-profit organization that has received a grant from the Community Foundation in the past," says Stipe. "So, if an organization wants to participate, all they have to do is let us know they want to be part of the campaign and then we add them to the catalog."

In addition to private donations, many local businesses also supported 2023's Give NCW push, and the Foundation also raised over $17,000 for the campaign through a Thanksgiving Day fun run.

