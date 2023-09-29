Community Foundation Of NCW Announces Annual Scholarship Awards

The Community Foundation of NCW has announced its latest round of annual scholarship award recipients.

This year, the foundation awarded scholarships totaling $1,309,700 to 214 separate recipients; an amount spokesperson Jennifer Dolge says establishes a new benchmark.

"It's our biggest award amount to date and we're very excited about it."

Dolge says this year's recipients also cover a wide demographic.

"Quite a few of them are graduating high school students but there's returning students who are going back to college as well. We also have lots of nursing scholarships. So it kind of runs the gamut of people who are going to universities, community colleges, and trade schools."

The foundation manages over 150 scholarships from businesses, families and individuals.