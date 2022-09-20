Food Truck Knight Coming Friday To WVC

The Wenatchee Valley College Foundation is kicking off the start of classes this week with a fundraiser called Food Truck Knight.

Foundation Communications Coordinator Jill Leonard says the gathering is about food and beverages.

"We have 10 food trucks, all of different cuisine offerings," said Leonard. "We have a beer and wine seltzer garden that is being provided by Wenatchee Confluence Rotary."

Food Truck Knight and will also have kid friendly activities with a bounce house, a giant Jenga and corn hole games. In addition, there'll be live music.

All the food trucks are local to the Wenatchee Valley. They'll handle pricing of their own cuisine, but are being asked to donate a portion of the money they take in to the foundation.

All the money raised from the beer and wine seltzer garden will go to the foundation, as will sales from WVC promotional items that'll be be on display.

Leonard says they'll also be selling bricks from the old Wells Hall at the fundraiser. Wells Hall was replaced by a new building last year named “Mish ee twie” in honor of education advocate and Wenatchi tribal elder Mish ee twie (Gloria L. Atkins)

The Wenatchee Valley College Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that offers financial aid in the form of scholarships to WVC students, as well as other support services.

"Maybe you need a little bit of rent assistance, or your car broke down, that type of thing" Leonard said. "So we don't want to just funnel it into scholarships. We do whatever it takes to help remove those academic barriers for our students."

The foundation also professional development for faculty members through various awards.

The organization raised $721,000 to support the school in the last year.

Food Truck Knight takes place from 4-8pm Friday at the fountain on the WVC main campus.

The word Knight is spelled with a "K" in reference to Wenatchee Valley College team sports.