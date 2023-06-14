Community Foundation Awards $65K in Consulting Grants

The Community Foundation of NCW has awarded $65,000 in Strategic Consulting Grants to thirteen different nonprofits throughout region.

The foundation partnered with the Icicle Fund, Thriving Together NCW, and the Methow Valley Fund to make the grants possible.

Claire Oatey, the foundation's director of community grants, says this is only the second time they have offered such grants.

"We've only done this one other time when we piloted it a couple of years ago. We brought it back this year because it was such a success. It's really hard for a lot of organizations to prioritize the time and money needed to invest in their internal organizational health, but it makes such a big difference in the way they are effectively able to deliver their mission in the community."

The grants provide nonprofits with consultants to assist them with strategic planning for their goals connected to long-term growth and sustainability.

Oatey says the foundation received a great deal of interest in the grants and the process to select who received them was rigorous.

"We had an application process back in February. So we reviewed all of those and we looked at which organizations we felt were really ready to take on this project and what the impact of the grant would be on their organization and ultimately on the communities they serve. We had a lot of fantastic applicants, so it was tough to narrow it down to these thirteen groups."

Each of the following thirteen nonprofits will receive a $5,000 consulting grant from the foundation:

- C6 to Farm

- CAFE: The Community for the Advancement of Family Education

- Chelan Valley Housing Trust

- Chelan Douglas CASA

- Common Ground Community Housing Trust

- Friends of the Pool (Twisp)

- Leavenworth Community Farmers Market

- Methow Conservancy

- Our Valley Our Future

- Room One

- TREAD (Trails, Recreation, Education, Advocacy, and Development)

- Wenatchee Pride

- Wenatchee Valley Humane Society