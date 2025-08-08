Chelan County is calling its first-ever Blake Relief Day a big success, after 28 drug possession cases were vacated in district court.

The event follows the 2021 Washington State Supreme Court decision known as State v. Blake, which ruled the state’s felony drug possession law unconstitutional. That ruling means past convictions can be removed from criminal records, and those who paid legal financial penalties may be eligible for reimbursement.

On July 18, Chelan County District Court saw 25 people sign up ahead of time—and welcomed 15 more walk-ins. Some of those cases were redirected to other courts.

In total, 11 Wenatchee city cases were vacated, along with 15 from Chelan County Superior Court, one from district court, and another that was referred to juvenile court.