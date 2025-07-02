The City of Wenatchee Administrator and Executive Services Director Laura Gloria is resigning at the end of August.

She was named City Administrator under then Mayor Frank Kuntz in 2023.

Current Wenatchee Mayor Mike Poirier said as a result of Gloria's resignation, he was inclined to return to a city hall structure with an Executive Services Director role and eliminate the Administrator title. He says department heads have indicated their preference to maintain a city administrator function and he will support the plan.

"When I got all the directors (department) together over a series of meetings it was determined that they believe it is better to have a city administrator and I am buying right into that. Laura Gloria is an unbelievable, great city administrator , but this is an opportunity for us to get together and have fairness in the decision (to restructure) and the job description"

Poirier says he and department heads are working on the City Administrator' job description and a review with the city attorney and City Council. No timeframe for a job search has been established.

Gloria says she hasn't decided if she'll be staying in the Wenatchee Valley or relocating but has considered possibly running for mayor in the future.

