Columbia Valley Community Health (CVCH) receives recognition for its work to improve farmworker health.

How CVCH Is Improving Access to Care

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CVCH said its "Increase Access to Care for Agricultural Workers" program received a "Promising Practice Award" from the National Center for Farmworker Health. As part of the award, CVCH received $1,500 in funding to support outreach efforts and strengthen services for agricultural workers and other underserved populations in the Columbia Valley.

The award recognizes programs demonstrating measurable impact and creative strategies to address barriers in health care, including transportation, demanding work schedules, language access, and limited availability of services.

What the National Award Recognizes

CVCH representatives delivered a presentation showcasing its community outreach and participated in community sessions to receive feedback to strengthen its outreach efforts.

Officials say the recognition reflects the dedication of CVCH's outreach teams, providers, promoters, and community partners.

CVCH said it is grateful to the National Center for Farmworker Health for this recognition and investment.