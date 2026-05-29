Confluence Health and Wenatchee Valley Medical Group are opening their Community Health Partnership Fund.

Grant Fund Opens for Applications

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The grant is funded by both hospital groups to support causes and organizations in Chelan, Douglas, Grant, and Okanogan counties, aiming to award up to $500,000 each year in grants serving the community.

Webinar to Help Applicants Navigate Process

In addition to opening the fund for applications, this year will feature an informational online webinar to provide an overview, help applicants navigate the application, ask questions, and discuss ways the grant can be used to impact the community at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 10. The session will be hosted online and provide an overview of how local non-profits can use the funding.

Funding Focuses on Health and Social Needs

“As stewards of this funding, our goal is to support initiatives that create lasting, measurable impact in our region,” said chief philanthropy officer for Confluence Health Foundation Suzanne Carté‑Cocroft. “These focus areas help ensure we’re directing resources to programs that strengthen both individual and community health as we partner together to make the greatest impact possible.”

The fund focuses on two primary areas: health and wellness, and the social determinants of health.

Regional Health Leaders Encourage Applications

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“Each year, WVMG looks forward to partnering with Confluence Health to support organizations making a real difference in community health and wellbeing,” said the president of WVMG Dr. Jennifer Jorgensen. “These grant applications come from a wide variety of organizations, but each shows a commitment to advancing and promoting the health and welfare of our region. We are looking forward to great submissions this year and encourage eligible organizations to apply, sharing how their work will improve health and wellbeing across our region.”

Serving More Than 12,000 Square Miles

Confluence Health covers over 12,000 square miles of Okanogan, Grant, Douglas, and Chelan counties. Wenatchee Valley Medical Group serves North Central Washington as the largest physician group affiliated with Confluence Health.

Applications open Monday, June 1.

More information is available on the Confluence Health Foundation website.