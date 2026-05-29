Burn Restrictions Begin Monday Across North Central Washington
Fire restrictions begin next week in several North Central Washington counties.
Burn Restrictions Begin June 1
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Officials in Chelan, Douglas, and Grant counties say burn bans begin Monday, June 1.
County-by-County Fire Rules Vary
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Okanogan County's burn restriction usually begins on June 15, but this year it goes into effect June 1, and will only allow recreational fires and no other outdoor burning due to drought.
Recreational Fires Banned Later in Summer
Restrictions include recreational fires for Chelan, Douglas, and Grant counties banned starting July 1. The use of charcoal briquettes is also banned on July 1.
Fireworks are prohibitted year round in Chelan County.
Yard Debris Burning Prohibited in Douglas County
In Douglas County, burning of yard debris or any other combustible materials is prohibited.
Here Are Fire Safety Steps For Your Family
These steps should be discussed and practiced with your entire family and anyone else who lives with you.
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