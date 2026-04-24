Chelan County Auditor Skip Moore is retiring on April 30th after working for the county for over 23 years. Moore has served as the county auditor, overseeing all elections, licensing, recording, and accounting in the county since 2009

Skip Moore leaves office April 30th/ Image: Dave Bernstein Skip Moore leaves office April 30th/ Image: Dave Bernstein loading...

At a retirement reception hosted by his staff on Friday, Moore said serving the public will be his fondest memory

"Elections have been my passion, and that part of it, making it easier for them to vote, making it possible for them to vote, and then counting the ballots. That's democracy. At the end of the day, if there are no elections, we don't have a democracy. That's why it's been so fun."

Moore says technology improvements have allowed the same number of employees in the office for the last 20 years to handle the additional workload as the county population has grown.

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As an example, documents weren't scanned decades ago, but instead had to be left at the auditor's office to be photographed and then mailed back to the customer several days later. Mechanical upgrades now allow envelopes to be opened automatically, providing more efficiency for handling high-volume documents, such as mail-in ballots

Moore, who served the country as a military fighter jet aviator before joining the county, said he looks forward to having more time to golf and fish. Beyond that, he has no other immediate plans upon retirement.

Skip Moore is a military veteran/ Image: Dave Bernstein Skip Moore is a military veteran/ Image: Dave Bernstein loading...

Moore's deputy auditor Brandt Cappell has been named acting director upon Moore's retirement on May 1st and is a possible interim successor when county commissioners consider an appointment in the next 60 days. The auditor's seat will be on the November ballot and interested candidates can file for the election May 4th through 8th

Brandt Cappell via Press Release Brandt Cappell via Press Release loading...