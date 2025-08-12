The former executive director of the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust is suing the organization and its board, claiming she was wrongfully terminated and subjected to sex discrimination, retaliation, and emotional distress.

Eunice Youmans, who was hired in 2022, alleges in a federal lawsuit that former board presidents Bruce Williams and Rob Shurtleff made sexist remarks about her leadership style and pressured her to resign.

The complaint says she was called “not kind or gentle enough,” “mean,” and “hard to work with,” and that board members described her as having a “hissy fit” — claims she denies.

Youmans says she raised concerns in writing about discriminatory treatment before being told she was fired in November 2024.

Current board president Cody Gillin says the Land Trust had hoped to reach a mutual separation agreement but will respond to the lawsuit after reviewing it.