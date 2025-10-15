The owner of the Wenatchee restaurant "The Döner Haus" has filed a $10 million tort claim against the City of Wenatchee, alleging police misconduct, civil rights violations, and retaliation stemming from his arrests since June.

Court and police records show 37-year-old Joseph Knox was arrested multiple times since June, on accusations of assaulting and trespassing against a 23-year-old woman identified as a vulnerable adult and his fiancée. Her parents hold legal guardianship, and protection orders barred contact between the two.

Background & Arrest History

In his filing, Knox claims the arrests were unlawful and that prosecutors failed to turn over discovery materials, which Knox argues amounts to a Brady violation. A Brady violation occurs when a prosecutor fails to disclose evidence that is favorable to the defense. He also alleges an officer failed to upload body-camera footage to the police department tied to his case.

Oct. 12 Incident & Charges

Knox said his most recent arrest on Oct. 12 happened after he called 911 to report his dogs missing. When police contacted Knox, he said he had found his dogs, and assistance would not be necessary. Knox claims multiple officers responded and arrested him for violation of a no-contact order.

Later that day, Knox was charged with burglarizing a residence he claims to be lawfully attached to by a lease. Knox calls the charge "baseless and retaliatory."

Claims & Legal Allegations

Court records also show Knox was arrested for assault by cinging his fiancée with a lit cigarette. Knox claims the burn happened when his fiancée backed into him, and his lit cigarette made contact with her bare skin. Knox said this instance led to his fiancée's parents launching a campaign to "destroy [their] lives."

Court’s Response & Protection Orders

Knox filed several motions to have the vulnerable adult protection orders removed. In documents he provided to the court, he included a letter he claims his fiancée wrote, which states she does not want to be forbidden from seeing him and believes all charges should be dropped. The letter also states she does not want guardianship from her parents.

The court denied Knox's motions, finding the parents' testimony more reliable because they had known Knox's fiancée her entire life, while Knox had known her for only three months at the time. The judge's findings also noted a clear power imbalance, finding she had stopped responding to her parents, began missing appointments, and tested positive for both THC and cocaine - substances she had not previously tested positive for before meeting Knox.

Next Steps & Potential Impact

Regarding the suit, Knox told NewsRadio 560 KPQ that he is filing the suit because he wants to ensure this doesn't happen to others.

"The suit should be somewhat punitive in nature to ensure that people aren't treated like this in the future," Knox said. "Judges shouldn't act like rubber stamp factories, and the courts and the city shouldn't be so easily weaponized by disgruntled parents who want to break off their kids' relationships."

NewsRadio 560 KPQ reached out to the City Attorney's Office and Wenatchee Police Department, but did not immediately receive a response.