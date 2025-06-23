attachment-Untitled (1600 x 1067 px) loading...

Pet Safety Tips for the Fourth of July

With the Fourth of July right around the corner, pet owners know it can be a double-edged sword—a time of celebration for us, but often a source of stress for our furry companions. While we enjoy backyard BBQs and fireworks lighting up the sky, our pets may be hiding under beds, chewing anxiously, or clawing at doors—classic signs of fear and distress.

The good news? A few simple precautions can make the holiday safer and more comfortable for both you and your pet. And the earlier you start preparing, the better the outcome for everyone involved.

1. Keep Your Pet Indoors

During Fourth of July celebrations, it’s safest to keep your pet indoors. The noise, crowds, and general excitement can be overwhelming—especially for dogs, who may become anxious or overstimulated by large gatherings.

If you’re hosting at home, secure your pet in a quiet area inside the house, away from guests and activity. Simply keeping your dog indoors is a good start, but consider adding a barrier, like a baby gate or closed door, to prevent them from slipping out during high-traffic moments. Loud noises and unfamiliar commotion can easily startle pets, triggering a flight response. Even the calmest dog might bolt if frightened, so it’s best to plan ahead and keep them safe inside.

2. Create a Safe Space for Your Pet

The excitement and noise of the day can be overwhelming for pets, especially those sensitive to loud sounds. To help them feel secure, set up a quiet, comfortable retreat in a room with minimal exposure to outdoor noise. Ideal spaces include bathrooms or laundry rooms, as these often have fewer windows and naturally provide better sound insulation.

Make the area as soothing as possible with a cozy bed or their favorite lounging spot, enrichment toys or chews, and plenty of fresh water. Consider adding white noise or calming music to help mask outside sounds and create a more peaceful environment.

3. Prepare for Noise Phobias

If your pet has shown signs of fear, anxiety, or stress in response to loud noises—such as thunderstorms or fireworks—it’s best to start planning well in advance of the Fourth of July.

Consult Your Veterinarian

Speak with your vet about your pet’s sensitivity. They can help you develop a plan, which may include:

Prescription medications such as trazodone or gabapentin to reduce anxiety

Calming supplements chews like VetriScience® Composure or Nutramax® Solliquin

Environmental modifications to minimize exposure to noise and visual triggers

Anxiety wraps or vests , such as the ThunderShirt® , to provide comforting pressure

Pheromone diffusers like Adaptil® (for dogs) or Feliway® (for cats) to create a calming environment

Behavioral Preparation

You can also begin desensitization and counter-conditioning training a few weeks in advance by gradually exposing your pet to firework sounds at low volume and rewarding calm behavior. This can help reduce their fear response over time.

Don’t Leave Anxious Pets Alone

If your pet struggles with anxiety, avoid leaving them alone during fireworks. Consider staying home, hiring a trusted pet sitter, or arranging for someone to stay with them during the most intense parts of the evening.

4. Make Sure Your Pet Has Up-to-Date ID

Even with the best precautions, accidents can still happen—especially during high-stress events like the Fourth of July. That’s why having proper identification on your pet is crucial in the event they get loose.

Collars and Tags

Ensure your pet is wearing a secure collar with a clearly legible ID tag that includes your current contact information. This simple step can significantly increase the chances of a quick reunion if they escape.

Microchipping

Microchipping provides a reliable backup in case your pet loses their collar. Be sure the chip is registered and that your contact details are up to date in the database. Microchips are widely scanned by shelters and vets, making them an effective secondary form of identification.

Photos and Tracking Devices

Keep recent, clear photos of your pet on hand in case you need to share them in lost pet alerts. For dogs that are prone to wandering, GPS-enabled tracking devices like Apple® AirTags can add an extra layer of security. These devices allow you to monitor your pet’s location via your phone—especially useful in emergencies.

5. Don’t Give Your Pet People Food

It can be hard to resist those pleading eyes at the picnic table—but sharing your Fourth of July feast with your pet can lead to serious health issues.

Many common barbecue staples are not just unhealthy for pets—they're downright dangerous. Ingredients like onions, garlic, grapes, and certain seasonings are toxic to both dogs and cats. Even seemingly harmless foods like hot dogs, brisket, or burgers are high in fat and can trigger pancreatitis—a painful and potentially life-threatening inflammation of the pancreas.

Other cookout hazards include corn cobs and meat bones, which can cause gastrointestinal obstructions or even perforate the esophagus or intestines if splintered and swallowed.

To keep your pet safe, avoid feeding them any human food during the celebration. Instead, offer pet-safe treats or chews designed specifically for them. This way, everyone gets to enjoy a festive snack—safely.

6. Keep Pets Away from Alcohol

Alcohol is highly toxic to both dogs and cats. Even small amounts can cause dangerous symptoms, including vomiting, disorientation, tremors, central nervous system depression, organ failure, and in severe cases, death.

Importantly, pets don’t need to drink alcohol to be affected—it can also be absorbed through the skin or licked off fur. This includes not just beer and cocktails, but also products like cooking extracts, spiked seltzers, and alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

To keep your pet safe, make sure all alcoholic beverages and products are kept well out of reach, and clean up any spills immediately. It’s best to keep drinks off the ground and ensure that curious noses don’t get too close to unattended cups or coolers.

7. Don’t Let Your Pet Play with Glow Sticks

Glow sticks are a popular party item on the Fourth of July, but they pose a risk to pets and should be kept out of reach.

While the chemical inside glow sticks—dibutyl phthalate—is generally considered non-toxic, it has a bitter taste and can cause unpleasant reactions if a pet bites into or ingests it. Common symptoms include:

Excessive drooling

Pawing at the mouth

Agitation or restlessness

Nausea or vomiting

Even though these reactions are typically mild, they can still be distressing for both pets and owners. To avoid any issues, don’t allow pets to chew on glow sticks, and be sure to safely dispose of any that break or are left unattended.

8. Keep Your Pet Away from Citronella

Citronella is a popular summertime insect repellent found in candles, sprays, torches, essential oils, and even in plant form—but none of these are safe for pets.

Burning citronella can act as a respiratory irritant, especially for pets with sensitive airways. If ingested, citronella candles or oils can cause significant gastrointestinal upset. Even the plants themselves pose a risk: contact can lead to skin irritation, and ingestion may cause symptoms such as vomiting, abdominal pain, excessive drooling, and weakness.

To protect your pet, it’s best to keep them away from all forms of citronella—burning or otherwise. Opt for pet-safe alternatives when trying to keep bugs at bay during your backyard celebrations.

9. Stay Alert for Signs of Overheating

Hot, humid weather can be dangerous for pets—especially during summer events like Fourth of July gatherings. Dogs and cats don’t tolerate heat as well as humans, so it’s important to take steps to prevent overheating and recognize the warning signs.

Make sure your pet has access to ample shade and fresh, cool water at all times. Limit their activity during the hottest parts of the day and monitor them closely if they're outside for extended periods.

Signs of overheating in pets may include:

Heavy panting

Labored breathing

Excessive drooling

Bright red or pale gums

Rapid heart rate

Weakness or collapse

Some pets are especially vulnerable, including brachycephalic breeds (like Bulldogs, Pugs, and Persians), pets with laryngeal paralysis, or those with any form of respiratory compromise. These pets should be kept in cool, well-ventilated areas and monitored closely during hot weather.

If you suspect your pet is overheating, move them to a cool area immediately and contact your veterinarian. Heatstroke can develop quickly and is a medical emergency.

10. Be Wary of Open Flames

Grilling is a staple of Fourth of July celebrations—but it's one part of the festivities that pets should definitely be kept away from.

All pets should stay at least three feet away from open flames, hot grills, and fire pits. Ideally, the grilling area should be completely inaccessible to them. Curious pets can easily get burned or injured if they wander too close.

Smoke inhalation can irritate your pet’s airways, especially if they have existing respiratory conditions. Try to keep them upwind and away from the smoke. Be mindful, too, of lighters, matches, and lighter fluid, which are toxic if ingested. And while it may seem harmless, grease drippings from the grill can cause gastrointestinal upset or pancreatitis if your pet manages to lick them up.

By planning ahead and taking basic safety precautions, you can enjoy the holiday while keeping your pets safe, comfortable, and far from the flames.