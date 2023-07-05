There's no damage to any buildings from a breakout of fires in the Wenatchee area on the night of the 4th of July.

"There were six fires that were fireworks related," said spokesperson Kay McKellar with the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department. "Three of them involved the Juniper and Arborvitae bushes that caught on fire."

Use of fireworks is banned as of this year in both Wenatchee and East Wenatchee.

“They threatened structure, however there were no extensions to the residences of any of the structures,” McKellar said. Fire was contained quite quickly in all occasions.”

Some of the fires produced large flames before being quickly put out.

The various fireworks caused fires were reported at Boozer and Chapman Rd. in south Wenatchee, Baker Street in East Wenatchee, Pit Lake in Rock Island, Allen Ave. in East Wenatchee and Academy St. in Wenatchee.

Witnesses reported the Allen Ave. fire to be started by bottle rockets.